Lance Bass' dog killed in apparent coyote attack

Lance Bass is mourning the loss of his beloved dog Lily, who apparently died as the result of a coyote attack.

The entertainer and restaurateur, 38, took to Instagram Wednesday to pay tribute to Lily and to extend a warning to pet owners who live near coyotes.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share the passing of our baby girl Lily. Lily was one of a kind. More human than dog. She really was so perfect. She will be painfully missed. We love you Lily Dimples," Bass wrote next to a slideshow of a video and pics of Lily.

Bass' husband, actor Michael Turchin, also honored their "beautiful girl" on Instagram.

Fans of Bass know how much the 'NSYNC alum and Turchin cherish their canines, which also include an adorable duo named Chip and Dale.

While all the dogs appear frequently in the pair's social media pics, Lily also accompanied Bass to special events, including the 2015 World Dog Awards, where she helped present an award.

Bass brought Lily with him to the podium when he presented an award at The World Dog Awards in 2015. Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Lily even joined Bass and Turchin on the red carpet before the ceremony and posed for photos.

Our hearts go out to Lance and Michael over the loss of their sweet girl.