Lady Gaga's stolen dogs returned Friday night

Lady Gaga's two stolen dogs were returned on Friday night, Los Angeles Police confirmed to NBC News.

Her dog walker was shot and two of her three French bulldogs stolen in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

A woman brought the dogs into the LAPD's Olympic station in Koreatown on Friday night, the Associated Press reported, citing a Los Angeles Police Department captain.

LAPD confirmed to NBC News that the dogs were returned at about 6 p.m. local time and the investigation is ongoing. In a tweet, LAPD said the dogs were "safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives."

The family of the injured dog walker, Ryan Fisher, said Friday afternoon that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Friday afternoon, the pop star had shared a gallery of pictures of the two dogs, Koji and Gustav, and pleaded for her dog's safe return, and reiterated her offer of a $500,000 reward.

"My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she wrote.

She also called Fischer a "hero" in her message.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she said.

Fischer, 30, was walking Gaga's three French bulldogs Wednesday night on North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles when a man shot him and stole the dogs before fleeing north towards Hollywood Boulevard in a white Nissan Altima, according to LAPD.

Fisher's family said he was the victim of a "horrible, violent crime."

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the statement read.