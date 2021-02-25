IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lady Gaga's 2 dogs stolen: Pop star offers $500,000 reward for their safe return

The person walking the dogs was also shot, TODAY confirmed.
By Maura Hohman and Diana Dasrath

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her two French bulldogs after they were stolen Wednesday night in Los Angeles, according to two sources close to the singer and the LAPD.

The person walking the dogs was also shot around 9:40 p.m. PST, on the 1500 block of N Sierra Bonita Avenue, TODAY confirmed. The victim was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is "recovering well," sources close to the singer told TODAY in an email. The unknown male suspect fled in a white vehicle, and a semi-automatic weapon was used in the shooting, LAPD said.

The investigation, which as been assigned to LAPD's robbery-homicide division, is still open, and police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects.

Two sources close to the singer told TODAY that anyone who has the dogs (or any other information) should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to receive the reward, "no questions asked." Koji and Gustav are the names of two of Gaga's dogs.

Gaga is currently in Italy, People reported.

The pop star shared photos of herself with her dogs in March 2020 to promote quarantining at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "I’m hanging at home with my dogs," she wrote.

For Halloween 2018, she shared photos of Gustav and Koji individually in costume as Chia Pets.

Gaga most recently adopted Gustav, in 2016, according to People. At the time she shared a photo of him with her other two dogs, Asia and Koji, but she had yet to give him a name.

Earlier this year, Gaga made headlines when she sang the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. For the occasion, she wore a a custom Schiaparelli haute couture ensemble with a large golden dove carrying an olive branch, intended to be a symbol of peace.

"May we all make peace with each other," she wrote on Twitter of her ensemble choice.

