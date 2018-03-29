Top dog! Labrador is the most popular dog breed in the US ... again

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

The American Kennel Club has some good news for Sunny, TODAY's puppy with a purpose.

Labradors are still the best!

That's right Sunny, Labrador retrievers are still the No. 1 breed in America for the 27th straight year. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For the 27th straight year, the nation's largest purebred dog registry has ranked Labradors as the most popular breed in the country.

"The Labrador Retriever has its paws firmly planted in Americans’ hearts," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a news release. "It’s such a versatile and family friendly breed."

The Labrador's temperament, aptitude for dog sports and popularity as K-9 partners, service dogs and therapy dogs were cited by the AKC for its continued reign at the top.