Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Koko, a gorilla who became famous for her ability to communicate through sign language, has died in her sleep at the age of 46, according to The Gorilla Foundation.

“Koko touched the lives of millions as an ambassador for all gorillas and an icon for interspecies communication and empathy. She was beloved and will be deeply missed,” the organization said in a statement.

Koko, in 1972 with her lifelong friend, animal psychologist Francine ''Penny'' Patterson, who taught the gorilla sign language. Alamy Stock

The western lowland gorilla died Tuesday at the foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz Mountains.

Born at the San Francisco Zoo in 1971 on the Fourth of July, Koko was named “Hanabi-ko,” which means "fireworks child” in Japanese.