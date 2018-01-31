The latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Losing a furry family member is never easy.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the passing of her beloved black Lab, Gabbana.

“Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away,” the pregnant celeb wrote in her post. “She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend.

“She was incredible!” the reality star continued. “She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years is a long time together.”

Khloé, 33, took over custody of the adopted pup after her mom, Kris Jenner, split from her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. In a 2016 post on her blog, KhloeWithAK.com, she described the friendly dog as “lonely” after siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner moved out of the family home.