Losing a furry family member is never easy.
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the passing of her beloved black Lab, Gabbana.
“Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away,” the pregnant celeb wrote in her post. “She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend.
“She was incredible!” the reality star continued. “She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years is a long time together.”
Khloé, 33, took over custody of the adopted pup after her mom, Kris Jenner, split from her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. In a 2016 post on her blog, KhloeWithAK.com, she described the friendly dog as “lonely” after siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner moved out of the family home.
The water-loving dog would spend all day playing Frisbee and diving in the family’s swimming pool. “She is so well-trained and super smart, and she loves Pup-Peroni,” Khloé wrote at the time.
Gabbana was initially adopted by the family alongside another Kardashian pup, Dolce, a Chihuahua that was later killed by a coyote.
Kendall also posted about the family’s loss on social media, sharing photos of the dog on the beach and dressed up for Christmas in reindeer antlers.
“I’ll miss your kisses forever Gooby,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know you’re up there swimming, little fishy.”
Khloé’s post was met with an outpouring of support from fans, to which she later tweeted, “Thank you for being so loving and kind in regards to Gabbana! It’s been such a sad night and an even sadder day.”
While the mom-to-be is likely sad that her beloved pet won’t get the chance to befriend her child — her first with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — the TV personality undoubtedly has plenty of fond memories to share.
“(Gabbana) filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.