Kevin Costner shares ‘newest addition to the family’: ‘I’m already in love with this special guy’

Kevin Costner has a new four-legged friend!

The “Field of Dreams” star, 69, revealed on Instagram Feb. 1 that he has a new dog, and it appears to be an adorable white Labrador retriever puppy.

“Newest addition to the family. I’m already in love with this special guy,” Costner wrote in the caption.

He didn’t share the puppy’s name, but he did share photos of his furry friend adapting to his new surroundings.

In one photo, the dog explores the grass near Costner’s pickup truck, and in another pic, he snoozes in Costner’s arms.

BFFs. @kevincostnermodernwest via Instagram

The “Bodyguard” star also shared a sweet photo of the pup posing on the floor with a soulful expression.

The actor shared yet another cute snap of himself holding his new canine companion in his Instagram story.

The new pup seems to be settling in nicely. @kevincostnermodernwest via Instagram

Costner is a longtime white Lab fan and has reportedly owned multiple dogs. In 2010, his dog Daisy accompanied him on board a private "dog rescue" jet from Colorado to Canada to support an animal charity.

The actor also once shared a throwback photo of a jam session on Instagram from 2006, featuring a photobomb from what may have been one of his beloved white Labradors.

Costner’s newest addition comes after he and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, settled their divorce in September 2023.

The divorce process, which court filings revealed was contentious, ended in an “amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution,” a rep for Costner told NBC News on Sept. 19.

Costner and Baumgartner married in 2004 and share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

The actor also has three children from his first marriage to Cindy Silva: Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36. He and former girlfriend Bridget Rooney also share a son, Liam, who was born in 1996.