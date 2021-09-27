'SNL' star Kenan Thompson surprises high school students with unexpected message

As the longest-tenured cast member of "Saturday Night Live," Kenan Thompson has acted in all sorts of roles: host of "Black Jeopardy," O.J. Simpson and Whoopi Goldberg, to name a few. So it’s surprising that he never played a veterinarian until being cast in the upcoming "Clifford the Big Red Dog" movie.

He’s even played a dog. One of the first roles of his career was Toto in a church production of "The Wiz."

“They were casting a play and gave out all the roles and then they saw me sitting there,” he told TODAY. “I was like, ‘What about the dog? Is anybody playing the dog?’ They let me do it.”

Now in "Clifford the Big Red Dog," Thompson plays a Banfield veterinarian charged with treating the comically oversized canine.

It was challenging to work with a CGI character — eye lines and hand placement became critically important — but not to prepare for the role itself. He’s had good relationships with veterinarians who have cared for his own pets over the years, including his late wiener dog, Nathan (yes, like the hot dogs).

“He was a good dude. … That was one thing I learned about having a pet is that you need a good vet because you never know when they’re going to need an antibiotic or something,” he said, quipping, “You just assume you pick up a pet like a toy, and it should just work.”

Now Thompson’s using his experience acting the part of a veterinarian to encourage high school students to consider pursing veterinary careers in real life. On Sept. 2, he made a surprise appearance at the Boys & Girls Club of Whittier in California to talk about opportunities for high school students from underrepresented communities in the veterinary field.

which he recently watched with his two young daughters snuggled on his lap. "We enjoyed the whole thing," he told TODAY.

Banfield Pet Hospital, which has over 1,000 locations in the U.S., is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to reach students interested in veterinary careers as well as those who might not have considered it yet. Thompson spoke about the organization’s program “NextVet,” a new paid internship for high school students that aims to strengthen and diversify the talent pipeline.

Roughly 90% of U.S. veterinarians currently identify as white, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I’m all about trying to spread the word to anybody that was not aware that there might be a lot of opportunities in the veterinary field for people of color,” Thompson said. “This could be a field that could sustain a very comfortable lifestyle if they get through all of the steps that it takes to do so. … If you check those boxes of being an animal lover, this can be a good career for you.”

Thompson, who recently felt like a "kid in the candy store" while attending the 2021 Emmy Awards after being nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Kenan” and outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live” — which won the award for outstanding variety sketch series — noted that success doesn’t happen overnight. He wants young people to know about the opportunities in veterinary medicine that exist if they work toward their goals.

“There’s a lot of room in the market for diversity, as well as job openings,” he said.