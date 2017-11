Pets & Animals

Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about rescue dogs and her new book Daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and NBC News special anchor Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger has written "Maverick and Me," a children's book about pet adoption. She is joined by two canine companions on Megyn Kelly TODAY to offer tips to people considering giving (or getting) a dog for Christmas. by Donna Freydkin / Nov.16.2017 / 1:23 PM ET