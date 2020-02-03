How Chiefs player is using team's Super Bowl win to help out dogs who need a home

After the Kansas City Chiefs' big win at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi made a heartwarming announcement.

No, he's not going to Disney World — Nnadi announced that he will be sponsoring the adoptions of all adoptable dogs available through KC Pet Project.

All dogs that became available at the shelter on or before Super Bowl Sunday are eligible to be adopted for free, thanks to Nnadi.

Nnadi previously sponsored one dog to be adopted for free after every Chiefs win this season.

"We have had an amazing, season-long partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending," wrote KC Pet Project in a Facebook post.

Nnadi is no stranger to giving back. He started his own foundation, the Derrick Nnadi Foundation, which aims to "cultivate positive change in people's lives, inspire children and families through meaningful interactions, and assist those in need," according to its website.

The perfect way to cap off this great season ‼️ https://t.co/k9KSt05gtt — Derrick Nnadi 🇳🇬 (@DerrickNnadi) February 3, 2020

Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project, told TODAY she is "honored" to have the Derrick Nnadi Foundation sponsoring the program. "We’ve had people stop in to our shelter today and say, 'Please tell Derrick thank you for doing this.' It’s so sweet," she said.

The player wrote in a tweet that the announcement was "the perfect way to cap off this great season."