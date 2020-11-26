Kaley Cuoco's dog Petunia dies just a few months after being adopted

One of Kaley Cuoco's beloved rescue dogs, Petunia, has died.

Her husband, Karl Cook, shared the sad news in an Instagram post.

“After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest," he wrote. "For that I am happy.”

Cook, 29, and Cuoco, 34, had just adopted the senior pup earlier this fall from Paws For Life K9 Rescue, a California organization that rescues dogs from shelters and trains some of the pups to be therapy dogs.

They adopted Petunia (in front) earlier this year. KaleyCuoco / Instagram

“She is resting at peace,” Cook continued in his Instagram tribute, writing that Petunia affected everyone who met her. "You're forever my old lady. I miss you so much already."

Paws for Life K9 also sent their condolences to the couple, sharing a sweet video of Petunia running toward the camera.

“Sweet Dreams Princess Petunia,” the organization wrote on Instagram. “It is what we hope for every dog we take in, a life adored and cherished, no matter how much time they have.”

Cuoco, whose new show, "The Flight Attendant," premiered Thursday, also honored Petunia in her Instagram story.

Both Cuoco and Cook paid tribute to Petunia. KaleyCuoco / Instagram

“We love you dear special Petunia!” she wrote, sharing a cute photo of her and Cook with their pup. “You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop.”

The actor also thanked Paws For Life K9 for originally rescuing Petunia.

It looks like Cuoco and Petunia had formed a close bond. KaleyCuoco / Instagram

“We were so honored to love her in her final days,” she wrote.

Cuoco and Cook are the proud parents of several other animals, including their beloved dogs Norman, Dumpy and Luz, and a miniature horse named Shmooshy. They also recently adopted two piglets, Leeroy and Wilbur.