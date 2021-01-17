Kaley Cuoco is mourning the death of her dog, Norman. “The Big Bang Theory” alum shared the heartbreaking news to Instagram on Saturday, posting two black and white snaps with her beloved dog.

“💔 earth shattering deep gut-wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible,” she wrote. ”Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart. 💔”

Cuoco shared dozens of additional photos and videos of Norman to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her special pup. Fans and celebrities flooded the comments to send their condolences to the actress.

"💔💔💔 love you forever, Norman," her sister, Briana, wrote.

Ashley Tisdale commented, "I’m sending you so much love. I’m so sorry, it’s the worst feeling In the world 💔"

"I’m so so so sorry. Sending allllllll of my love. Rest in love Norman. ❤️❤️❤️⛅️" Olivia Munn wrote.

Norman is the second dog that Cuoco, 35, has lost over the course of the last few months. One of the actor's rescue dogs, Petunia, died in November only a few months after she and her husband, Karl Cook, adopted her. The couple adopted Petunia early last fall from Paws For Life K9 Rescue, an organization in California that rescues dogs from shelters as well as trains some of the dogs to become therapy dogs.

Cook, 30, shared a carousel of photos and videos of the senior pup on Instagram, sharing the tragic news in the caption.

"After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest,” he wrote. “For that I am happy. We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything.”

He continued, adding, “She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most.”

“Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects on the soul,” he concluded the touching message. “You affected everyone who met you. You’re forever my old lady😭😘😍 I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel❤️❤️❤️”