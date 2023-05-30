Kaley Cuoco’s dog Dump Truck dies: ‘Saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul’

Kaley Cuoco is bidding farewell to one of her beloved furry friends.

In an emotional Instagram post on May 30, the actor revealed that her dog Dump Truck has passed away. She shared several photos of the fun times they shared to honor his memory.

"'A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself.’ My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul," the 37-year-old captioned the post.

Cuoco first crossed paths with the pint-sized Chihuahua at the onset of the pandemic and told Seth Meyers on "Late Night" in 2020 that he was supposed to just be a temporary foster at first. “I turned into a foster fail," she joked at the time while gushing about the cutie.

Although she only had a few short years with Dump Truck, Cuoco wrote in her Instagram tribute the dog played an important role in her life, especially throughout the pandemic.

"You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most. You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each-other," the new mom wrote.

Cuoco ended her post by mentioning one of her other late dogs, Norman, who passed away in 2021. She called the pain "earth shattering" and "gut-wrenching" at the time.

"Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever," the actor wrote.

Cuoco's friends and followers, including her "Big Bang Theory" co-star Kunal Nayyar, took to the comments section to send their condolences. He wrote, "So sad. Love you sis."

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski left the following message: "I’ll miss you Dumpy. He was such a sweet soul."

"Sweet Magnolias" star JoAnna Garcia Swisher also commented, "Oh sweet baby. I’m so sorry Kaley. Sending you so much love!"

While talking about Dump Truck, whom she affectionately called "Dumpy," with Meyers in 2020, Cuoco explained why she decided to get a stroller to push him around in.

“We have multiple dogs, none of which have strollers. But I was in New York for so long, shooting. And Dumpy was there and he's older, so I thought it would be easier to get out and get around — right? — in the stroller," she said.

Soon enough, Dumpy had paparazzi following him and Cuoco couldn't help but laugh at one article she found online that focused on the endearing dog and didn't even mention that she was his new owner.

"Had nothing to do with me. They were there to see the Dumpy in the stroller," she said with a laugh.