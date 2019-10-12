Julianne Hough's two Cavalier King Charles spaniels both passed away on Sept. 28, and the "America's Got Talent" judge has taken to Instagram to memorialize them. And while Hough did not reveal how Lexi and Harley died, she did share an outpouring of emotion about her two beloved pets.

"Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters," Hough began the moving post.

Hough shared a beautiful photo of herself against a background of flowers where she is clearly in bliss, followed by a gallery of images and videos of the two spaniels.

Her caption continued: "Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls."

"I’ve never experienced a love like ours. I miss you I love you forever," she added.

The "Dancing with the Stars" champion ended her tribute with the words "Now You Are Free" along with the birth and death dates of both dogs: "Lexi July 21 2008 - September 28 2019 Harley March 28 2011 - September 28 2019"

Her husband, NHL player Brooks Laich, shared a heavy-hearted post of his own, including a cheerful picture of him, Julianne and both dogs. The location? "Dog Heaven."

"It is with the heaviest heart that I share with you the passing of our beloved dogs Lexi and Harley," he wrote. "Their tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such."

Fans and celebs offered words of comfort to the couple.

"Sending you all the love and good thoughts," wrote Mandy Moore. "Oh Friend.... I'm so sorry but what a beautiful tribute to them. There is no love like the unconditional love of our pets."

"So sorry. This is heartbreaking!!" posted "Dancing with the Stars" pal Peta Murgatroyd.

"Thinking of you and your family," commented another "Dancing" friend, Jenna Johnson.

Our thoughts are with Julianne and Brooks during this difficult time.