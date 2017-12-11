Jordin Sparks mourns loss of dog Miles: 'My heart is absolutely broken'

Jordin Sparks is mourning the loss of her sweet dog.

The singer got personal with her 1.5 million Instagram followers this weekend, revealing in an emotional post that she had to put her dog Miles down.

"My heart is absolutely broken," she wrote in the caption of a slideshow posted to Instagram. "He's been a constant companion and source of unconditional love for the past 8 years. He was more than a pet, he was my friend. It sounds crazy but it's true."

The “American Idol” winner, 27, shared how Miles was by her side through some of the best and worst times of her life.

"I think of the past 8 years and he's in almost every single memory I can conjure up," she continued. "From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak...he was there. And he always knew if something was up with me. He'd jump up next to me and just lay there and be with me. The sweetest ever."

Sparks, who recently announced she’s married to Dana Isaiah and expecting their first child, asked her fans for support.

"If you can, please pray for my family and for me,” she wrote. “The sadness comes in waves and it's overwhelmingly crushing. RIP Miles I love you so much. I can't wait to see you again...I'll have your ball."

Sparks got Miles in 2010. In September of that year, she told OK! magazine that she already had a strong bond with the pup.

“You're so attached to them, and you want to be with them all the time. ... I do talk to him sometimes, but it's nice. He's so cute."

Miles, as well as Sparks’ other pets, including a cat named Elsa, have made frequent appearances on the singer’s Instagram account in the past.