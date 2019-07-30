Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner found a special way to honor their late dog Waldo Picasso.

Thanks to a new set of matching arm tattoos, the Alaskan Klee Kai pup, who recently passed away, will forever live in the newlyweds' hearts. The lovebirds debuted their fresh ink on social media yesterday, with Jonas captioning his post "R.I.P. my little angel."

Turner took to her Instagram stories to share an identical tattoo, captioning the post "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby.”

The couple got matching arm tattoos. @sophiet/Instagram

Tattoo artist Dragon helped the singer and actress pay tribute to their sweet pup.

The dog's untimely death has undoubtedly shaken the couple, who only had a little over a year with Waldo. While TODAY has not confirmed the dog's cause of death, there are reports that he was struck by a car in New York City.

Jonas originally adopted Waldo's biological brother, Porky Basquiat, as a surprise for Turner back in September 2017, and added Waldo, a pup from the same litter, in April 2018.

Jonas recently told TODAY that he and Turner decided to adopt Waldo after a trip to North Carolina to visit his parents’ restaurant. The pups have been an integral part of the family ever since.

“I think I knew they were definitely part of the family when my parents met them, and my mom’s buying them gifts and treats and hoping that she can babysit while I travel,” he told TODAY. While Porky is the wild child of the family, Jonas explained that Waldo had a tendency to be more "shy."

The siblings were also quite the world travelers.

“They’ve gone all over the world,” Jonas continued. “They’ve gone internationally, they’ve got passports. They’re the bougiest dogs I’ve ever met.”

Prior to Waldo's passing, Jonas had said living in New York with dogs was a unique, enjoyable experience.

“Taking care of these two dogs has been so amazing,” he said. “In New York, it’s great, too — there’s obviously a lot of dogs and amazing dog parks, so they love it. I love it. And it definitely feels like home when I’m done touring and I can go back and I see those two dogs — it makes me really happy. They definitely chill me out.”

Rest in peace, Waldo!