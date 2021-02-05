Jill Biden (and her dogs) promote mask-wearing in new PSA

Whether you’re with others or walking with your pooch, Jill Biden wants you to wear a mask.

The first lady, with dogs Champ and Major by her side, appears in a public service announcement that will run during Sunday’s Puppy Bowl, reminding people to continue to wear masks.

“For a lot of us during this pandemic, our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort and maybe a bark or two on a video conference,” she says.

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on Earth and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy, so please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog. Right, guys?” she finishes, as we hear a barking sound.

President Joe Biden and his wife have brought dogs back to the White House after former President Donald Trump did not have a pet during his term in office.

Major, who, like Champ, is a German shepherd, was adopted by the Bidens in 2018 after they fostered him from the Delaware Humane Association. He was “indogurated” by the organization last month and has become the first rescue dog to ever reside in the White House.

"Major Biden’s journey from the Delaware Humane Association to the Biden family and now to the White House illustrates Puppy Bowl’s message of how a shelter animal’s life can be transformed when given a second chance in a loving, forever home," a press release promoting the PSA stated.

The Puppy Bowl will stream Sunday on discovery+. It will also air on Animal Planet at 2 p.m. ET.