Jennifer Lopez introduces new family kitten in sweet video

Jennifer Lopez recently added an adorable new member to her family. Meet Hendrix, her family's new cat!

The actor and singer shared a video of her furry friend on Twitter on Saturday.

“Introducing… #Hendrix!!!!,” she wrote and included a cat and Christmas tree emoji.

In the short clip, the classic holiday tune “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” is playing as the camera slowly zooms in on a tiny gray kitten.

Lopez, 52, laughs at the kitten’s cute expression before the video ends.

She also posted Hendrix’s introduction on her Instagram story.

Last year, the pop star welcomed another four-legged animal to her family when she surprised her son, Maximilian David Muñiz, with a puppy.

“Welcome to the fam. We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet!” Lopez wrote on Instagram at the time along with a video of her son playing with the pup.

Although the caption said the family was deciding between Tyson or Yankee, they ultimately chose the former and created an Instagram account for the energetic dog.

While wrestling with Tyson in the video, Max says “This is the best day! I love him! I love him!”

Later, Max’s twin sister, Emme Maribel Muñiz, joins to pet the puppy.

“Did he just pee on me?” Max can be heard asking. “I think he peed on me.”

Some group photos on Tyson’s Instagram include former fiancé Alex Rodriguez who also shared pictures of the dog on his personal account.

In August, Rodriguez and Lopez announced they were splitting up after five years together.

The last post on the dog’s Instagram was uploaded in June.

“Morning naps are the best,” the caption said as Tyson cuddled with Emme.