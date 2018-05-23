Jennifer Garner needs help naming her new pet chick: 'Taking all suggestions'

Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

The actress has a few new additions to her feathered flock, and one in particular is still awaiting a fitting name.

by Ree Hines / / Source: TODAY
Jennifer Garner said goodbye to her beloved bird, Regina George, recently, but now say hello to her new one.
Jennifer Garner and her dearly departed chicken, Regina George@jennifer.garner / Instagram

As fans who follow Jennifer Garner know, the actress and animal lover recently said goodbye to her beloved chicken, Regina George. But now there's some good news from back at the coop.

Garner's brood just got bigger.

On Wednesday, she announced that there have been quite a few additions to her feathered flock since Regina George departed, and while it seems her kids have called dibs on most of them, there is one little bantam bird that's all hers.

And she needs your help with it!

"We have seven new chicks," Garner wrote in an Instagram post. "And I have naming rights on ONE of them."

That message accompanied a photo of the star holding a tiny black and white chick and came with a request for naming assistance, as she's "taking all suggestions."

Fans didn't make her wait long to get them.

Some suggested names that made the most of the little one's coloring, including Oreo, Sylvester and Happy Feet. Others, who likely watched the royal wedding over the weekend, offered up topical monikers, like Duchess, Meghan and The Queen.

Then there were a couple of names that playfully hinted at a not-so-fun future for the baby bird: Nugget and Breakfast.

But it's not too late to jump into the name game yourself. She's still accepting ideas on Instagram.

Besides, given Garner's growing menagerie, there are sure to be more naming opportunities in the future.

In addition to birds, bees and a dog (named Birdie), Garner and the children she shares with Ben Affleck — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — even have a colony of ants that she recently referred to as the family's "new pets."

