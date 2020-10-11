Jennifer Aniston just adopted an adorable new puppy — see the video!

Jennifer Aniston has a new member in her family, and he's cute as can be!

The "Friends" alum, 51, introduced Lord Chesterfield, her recently adopted puppy, in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday. And it's easy to see why she's so taken with her four-legged friend.

"Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️," she wrote in the caption accompanying a sweet video. "He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?" Aniston whispers as she films her pup fast asleep on his back. "I think you have," she adds.

"He is so cute!" posted one commenter. "I’m so glad for everything you do to help everyone. you are amazing, i’m proud to look up to you! also, welcome to the family 🐶❤️."

"We love him already!! ✨definitely a member of the faniston family," wrote another.

"Jennifer he is so cute 😍," added a third puppy lover.

Aniston is already dog mom to Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pit bull.

It's nice to see the star in puppy love again after the death of Dolly, the dog she shared with ex-husband Justin Theroux. The white shepherd was named after country singer Dolly Parton and died last summer. A few months later, Aniston got a special necklace to honor her late pet.

Theroux posted a tribute to the dog when announcing the news.

"Rest In Peace Dolly," he wrote, adding the hashtags #adoptdontshop and #rescuedog to his caption.

In 2011, Aniston got a tattoo on her foot to honor her late dog Norman. More recently, she shared a photo of Clyde helping to get the vote out.

Lucky Clyde also got to go to work with his mom one day last November.