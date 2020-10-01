Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

It's Fat Bear Week! Body-positive tournament to crown chubby cubby champ

Here's everything you need to know about Fat Bear Week, a fun competition that pits brown bears against each other as they prepare for hibernation.

Last year's champion, Holly, put on some serious weight in time for hibernation. AP
By Kerry Breen

The first sign of fall isn't changing leaves, cooler air or even pumpkin spice lattes.

No, the real sign of the change of seasons is Fat Bear Week, an annual tradition beloved by many.

What, exactly, is Fat Bear Week? It's maybe the most relaxing reality competition to ever air. It's fun, lighthearted and celebrates exactly what the title suggests: As bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve get ready for winter hibernation, they gain weight. Every year, the national park sets up a bracket and online voting, and people can vote for their favorite bears from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 based on which bear they think will be the largest at the end of the week.

It's sort of like any other bracketed tournament. There are classic competitors, like Holly, who won the week in 2019.

Holly took home the crown last year. NPS / AP

There are the underdogs, like 747, who have nearly snatched the crown a few times only to fall short at the last moment. There are aging icons, like Otis, who have been champions before and could take home one last win. There are even family dynasties: Holly's cub, officially labeled as "435's cub," is competing this year.

Holly's cub is young, but already a strong competitor in Fat Bear Week. AP

Just how large do the bears get? According to a list of frequently asked questions published by the preserve, some of the largest bears in Katmai can weigh over 1,000 pounds by the time they start hibernating in the fall. In general, Katmai's brown bears are "some of the largest in the world."

How can I watch Fat Bear Week?

Fat Bear Week is broadcast by the park. Six different webcams surround the Brooks River, where the bears catch salmon and generally wander around. The range of cameras allows fans to see the action from multiple angles, and once you've figured out your favorite bear, you can submit your vote online.

747, a potential underdog, put on some serious pounds during the 2019 Fat Bear Week. NPS / AP

Each day, different matchups are presented along with some fun facts about the bears, including before-and-after photos so voters can see just how much weight the bears have gained during the past few weeks.

If you're up for it, you can even seek out some further celebrations.

Multiple cameras capture every inch of the feeding frenzy in Brooks River. NPS / AP

There's a schedule of events, which includes educational question-and-answer sessions with bear experts and scheduled play-by-play descriptions of what's happening on camera. Park rangers are taking questions online, and Fat Bear Week fans are always eager to talk about the phenomenon on Twitter using the #bearcam and #FatBearWeek hashtags.

Kerry Breen