How to watch Puppy Bowl XVI: Meet the 2020 lineup!

Sign up for our newsletter

Super Bowl Sunday is just weeks away and that means one thing for animal lovers: the 16th annual Puppy Bowl.

The fur will fly when Team Ruff and Team Fluff compete for the Chewy "Lombarky" trophy Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Animal Planet. Puppy Bowl XVI aims to be the biggest and most adorable game yet: 96 puppies will represent 25 states and three international locations: Toronto, St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Cartagena, Colombia.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Fans will enjoy their favorite parts of the Puppy Bowl, including slo-mo replays and nose-to-nose action from the water-bowl and puppy-kiss cams.