Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Katie Levingston

Jane Lynch didn’t expect to have an Instagram star on her hands in her rescue dog, Arbuckle. The cattle dog was found abandoned in a field in Lancaster, California, with untreated hypothyroidism.

“He looked like a wild boar!” Lynch said.

In the eighth episode of "My Pet Tale," Lynch details how her family adopted Arbuckle and created an Instagram account to document his journey through recovery and weight loss. Soon, followers on Instagram offered lots of support and well wishes — and Lynch found it moving.

“Going online and seeing how people feel about Arbuckle via the comments on Instagram is just so touching,” she said.

She also adores the three other rescue dogs in her household. Her family has Millie, a pit bull shepherd mix, and two black cocker spaniels named Rumi and Bernice.

"They come into a room and immediately there's love and affection. I think that can happen for so many people if they just open (their hearts) to a dog."

Catch Jane Lynch hosting "Hollywood Game Night" on Tuesdays on NBC.

There's a new episode of "My Pet Tale" every Thursday on TODAY's YouTube channel. For more great episodes, be sure to subscribe here.