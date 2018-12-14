Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Katie Levingston

Candace Cameron Bure has a giant dog and she’s proud of it. Boris, her Rottweiller, whom she affectionately calls her "beast,” brings a lot of love to her household.

“His head is three times as big as mine,” Bure said. “He’s just all cuddles with our family. He’s the best.”

In the 10th episode of “My Pet Tale,” Bure says she wouldn’t have any other dog in her life.

“Boris makes my life better because he just loves me. He loves me on my good days and on my bad days. He doesn’t care what I look like or even if I smell!”

Her love for animals started early. She says starring on “Full House” as D.J. Tanner primed her for dog ownership. She interacted with all kinds of creatures, including chimpanzees and donkeys, and, of course, the Tanners' golden retriever, Comet.

"(Boris) completes me," she said.

Candace Cameron Bure currently stars on the fourth season of “Fuller House” on Netflix. Her children's book "Candace Center Stage" is available on Amazon.

