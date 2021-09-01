It's not just the people of Louisiana and Mississippi who are dealing with the awful aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Animal shelters nationwide are pitching in to help evacuate all the animals in need from the two states after the Category 4 hurricane caused significant damage and widespread power outages.

Kerry Sanders spent time with a pair of adorable dogs at the Humane Society of Broward County in Dana Beach, Florida, on TODAY Wednesday as the organization works to help animals in distress find a new home.

Many of the cats and dogs transported to shelters around the country will not return to Louisiana and Mississippi, which means they are looking for new homes in new states. Eight animals have already been adopted at the Humane Society of Broward County.

Organizations from Washington, D.C., to San Diego have been working to bring the animals to safety by plane or vehicle.

A flight chartered by Greater Good Charities brought more than 150 dogs and cats to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego shortly before Hurricane Ida made landfall. Another group of animals was taken to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Washington.

"It's definitely hard for them, but at the end of the day we think it's better that they're here and alive and they're safe," Lucky Dog Animal Rescue program manager Ashley Roberts said on TODAY.

Sanders had some quality time petting Pacific the puppy, who is part of a group of 48 cats and dogs that went on an 18-hour journey by vehicle from Louisiana to south Florida to the Humane Society of Broward County.

"They seem well rested at this point," Cherie Wachter, the Humane Society of Broward's marketing vice president, told Sanders. "They've had some good meals. We've actually had some adopted already."

The Humane Society in Austin, Texas, has taken in more than 60 animals, more than half of which have already been adopted.

"It's just such a cornerstone of our mission is to help people and animals in times of crisis, and to see that happy ending just makes it even better," Austin Humane Society director of communications Katie Kennedy said on TODAY.