Hope Solo 'heartbroken' after her dog is shot in 'heinous act'

Hope Solo and her husband, Jerramy Stevens, are in shock after one of their dogs was shot earlier this week.

The former U.S. women's national soccer team star took to social media Thursday to reveal that Conan, the "best" of her five Dobermans, was critically wounded the previous night.

Our magnificent dog Conan is in critical condition after being shot last night. It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg! — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) May 14, 2020

"Our magnificent dog Conan is in critical condition after being shot last night. It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act," tweeted Solo, 38.

"We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg," she added.

Conan is the brown one on the far left. A beautiful dog, best of the bunch.



And Jerramy and I want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices. pic.twitter.com/9ArldOif8l — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) May 14, 2020

Solo followed up by tweeting photos of her and Stevens, 40, posing with Conan and his canine siblings. "Conan is the brown one on the far left. A beautiful dog, best of the bunch," she wrote before thanking the staff of the veterinary hospital where Conan was being treated.

She also shared the disturbing news on Instagram, writing, "Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken."

The World Cup champ and and her former NFL player husband tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first children, twins Vittorio and Lozen, in March.

Over the years, the couple has raised multiple dogs and other pets together, with Solo telling People magazine in 2015 that Stevens often compares her to a Doberman.

“Jerramy always says, ‘Dobermans remind me of you. They’re loyal, regal and people are scared of them,'" Solo said during a tour of the couple's home. "But they wouldn’t hurt a fly and (their dog) Sasha is pretty much scared of everything."