After weeks apart, a homeless man and his lost dog were reunited, and video footage of the heartwarming reunion has since gone viral.

Anthony Rogers, an artist in Memphis who is currently homeless, woke up one morning at the end of August to find his Staffordshire terrier mix, Bobo, missing.

Rogers and his friends posted fliers around the city with a photo and details about Bobo as well as contact information in an effort to find his four-legged companion.

After weeks of being separated and searching for Bobo, a dog that matched his description showed up at the Memphis Animal Shelter on September 11. An employee at the shelter immediately recognized Bobo from the flyers that Rogers had posted around the city. She called the number listed on the poster to contact one of Rogers’ friends and bring him in to see his dog.

Within minutes, Rogers turned up to the shelter to see Bobo in a tear-jerking reunion. As soon as the dog saw his owner, he jumped over Rogers while he sat on the floor and hugged his companion with a smile from ear to ear.

The Memphis Animal Services shared footage of the sweet moment on their Facebook page, as well as the good news that Bobo was neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and tested for heartworms.

The shelter sent Rogers away with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention medication and a bag of dog food, as well as a harness, leash, collar and an ID tag for Bobo.

Reunited, and it feels so good!