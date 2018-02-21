Hilary Duff mourns beloved dog in heartbreaking post: 'You changed me forever'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Before you read on, grab a few tissues — and if you're a dog lover, grab a few more.

Hilary Duff said goodbye to her faithful canine companion, Dubois, on Monday, and in honor of her four-legged friend, the actress has shared a tribute that's equal parts beautiful and heartbreaking.

"I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like," she wrote in an Instagram post devoted to her pup. "It was us. And we were invincible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today."

And while it's a painful farewell, Duff has no regrets.

"Honestly I would take the pain of losing you 10x over to have had you for even a quarter of that time my dubie," she continued. "First of all...thank you...for being my best friend...truly. You have been with me though true pain, true happiness and joy, true confusion and disappointment and all over again."

The "Younger" star, who shares her home with two other dogs — as well as her 5-year-old son, Luca — went on, explaining just how close she and her beloved border collie became over the years.

"You are more than I could have ever dreamt up on my own," Duff wrote. "I haven’t taken a step without you beside me for 10 years. You are my protector my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce. I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail."

Now, as she looks back on their shared past, she also looks ahead to a future in which she's sure Dubois will still play an important part.

"I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel. There aren’t adjectives big enough to describe my love for you Dubes. My gratitude. I will miss you every day of my life my sweet boy. You were that once in a lifetime dog. That special bond that not everybody gets. And I got you. You picked me. You were a force. You changed me forever. I will see you at the other end of the rainbow My boy. Forever indebted to you. Rip Dubois."