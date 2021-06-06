Magawa, whose official job title is “HeroRAT,” is retiring this month after a five-year career detecting land mines in Cambodia.

APOPO, a Belgian non-profit organization that trains African giant pouched rats to detect land mines and tuberculosis, announced the news last week in a press release on June 3. During his career, Magawa became APOPO’s most successful HeroRAT, after discovering 71 land mines, 38 “items of unexploded ordnance" and helping clear more than 225,000 square meters (approximately 2.4 million square feet) of land.

“Magawa’s performance has been unbeaten, and I have been proud to work side-by-side with him,” Malen, Magawa’s handler, said. “He is small but he has helped save many lives allowing us to returns much-needed safe land back to our people as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. But he is slowing down, and we need to respect his needs. I will miss working with him!”

Born in November 2013 in Tanzania, he was trained at the Sokoine University of Agriculture where he learned how to detect explosives using just his sense of smell. After, he moved to Siem Reap in Cambodia in 2016 to kick-start his illustrious career.

Last September, Magawa was awarded a civilian award for animal bravery by the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, the charity’s highest civilian honor. He was the first rat to receive an award in PDSA’s 77-year history of awarding other animals, like dogs, horses, and cats.