Melissa Harrington considers herself a purpose-driven person. So when she retired as a commander in the Navy after 20 years of service, she was intrigued to learn the nonprofit Guide Dog Foundation needs volunteers to raise puppies training to be service dogs for people who are blind.

In 2002 she gave birth to her third daughter and thought it would be “fun” to add a puppy with a purpose to the mix — despite never having had a dog of her own.

She was right.

“It's so good for the kids to learn about what giving really looks like,” Harrington told TODAY. “You can write a check, but this is a very personal way of giving, where you're going to love something for a year or more and then you're going to give it away.”