Gisele Bündchen rescues sea turtle from net: ‘Change begins with a single act’

Gisele Bündchen just saved a trapped sea turtle’s life.

The supermodel, 41, posted a video on Instagram on Saturday of her freeing a sea turtle that was caught in a fishing net on the beach.

In the clip, Bündchen, who is speaking Portuguese, carefully untangles the reptile’s legs and head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.

She added praying hand and heart emoji to the video as the turtle makes its way to the water and swims away. “Life is a series of opportunities that appear daily, and we choose what to do with them,” she wrote in the caption. “Today was no different.”

Bündchen recalled walking along the beach when her dog, Onyx, started barking at a pile of trash on the sand.

“When I came closer I saw this beautiful turtle turned upside down with a look of hopelessness and exhaustion in her eyes, her body knotted and entangled in a fishing net,” she explained.

She added that she “didn’t think twice” and carried the reptile to the ocean because she could see that the sea turtle was too tired to make it back to the water on her own.

“Amazing how adrenaline can make you stronger!” she quipped.

While feeling “relieved” and “grateful” that she rescued the animal, Bündchen reminded her followers of other creatures who die after being captured in nets.

The actor encouraged people to “become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it’s our choice.”

At the end of the post, she wrote, “I pray that we can all rise and remember that the opportunity to change begins with a single act,” along with another praying hand emoji.

Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

For years, Bündchen has used her public platform to support animals and multiple environmental causes. In 2009, she became a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. She later joined the U.N.’s “Wild for Life” campaign in 2016 and chose the sea turtle as her “kindred species.”

More recently, Bündchen served as executive producer on a 2019 documentary called “Kiss the Ground” and was featured in the film, along with husband Tom Brady. The movie followed a group of activists, scientists, farmers and politicians who came together to support “Regenerative Agriculture,” a global movement focusing on feeding the world, balancing our climate and replenishing water supplies.