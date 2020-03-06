Giraffes have adorable reaction to finally going outside after long winter

Warmer temperatures in Chicago allowed the Brookfield Zoo giraffes to head outside for the first time this year and they took full advantage of it!

They started running around and stretching their legs.

It was a cute sight to see and definitely a sentiment anyone living in a colder climate can identify with — that first feeling of spring!

There are four giraffes at Brookfield Zoo outside of Chicago: Ato, 4; Potoka, 6; Arnieta, 13; and Jasiri, 14. Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society

In a release, a spokesperson from the Brookfield Zoo explained the four giraffes are native to northeast Kenya in Africa so to go outside, it has to be at least 45-50 degrees. Things finally warmed up Thursday and ahead of the weekend for the herd to head outside.

When they’re not outside, they stay in the zoo’s Africa! The Savannah exhibit.

Giraffes Arnieta (left) and Potoka (right) stretch their legs outside for the first time following winter. Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society

Brookfield Zoo is located in the suburbs of Chicago, which is known for its colder winters. However, this year, the National Weather Service said the season was warmer and featured significantly less snowfall than normal.

In fact, the average low temperatures for the season were 24.7 degrees, which is 5.6 degrees warmer than normal, NBC Chicago reported.