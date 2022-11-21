When California resident Alex Wolf went with his college roommates to adopt a dog from a shelter two decades ago, he had no idea that the little dog would still be his pet over half his life later — let alone be named the “oldest dog living” by Guinness World Records.

But that’s exactly what happened last week.

“He’s been there every step of the way,” Wolf, 40, tells TODAY.com. “I’m so glad we got him. He’s the best.”

Born Sept. 24, 2000, Gino was a 2-year-old shelter dog named Pee Wee at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley when Wolf was a sophomore at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2002. He’d assumed they were going to adopt a big dog, but his two roommates were sure the 16-pound pooch was the one.

Alex Wolf adopted Gino, the world’s oldest living dog, on Sept. 27, 2002, in Boulder, Colorado. Courtesy Alex Wolf

They renamed him Gino and brought him home, where the independent dog fit right in with the household of skateboarders and snowboarders. He enjoyed racing around in the snow in the backyard and hanging out under the coffee table to be in the middle of the action whenever guests stopped by.

“If we were having a later night, he would stay up, and if I was sleeping in, he would sleep in,” Wolf says. “He was one of the guys.”

Gino recovers from cutting his paw as a young dog in Colorado. Over the years, Alex Wolf has texted photos of Gino to his college roommate, Jesse Terzi, to share updates about the dog they adopted as college students. Courtesy Alex Wolf

During summer vacation, Wolf brought his dog home to Southern California to live with his parents while he finished his studies, because it seemed like “the more responsible thing to do at that point.” There, Gino learned to love sunbathing outside and living like a celebrity.

Gino lets his inner celebrity shine in Southern California. Courtesy Alex Wolf

“When he was younger, he used to love exploring my parents’ huge backyard with our other dogs in Manhattan Beach, going on walks off the leash in Venice, going on drives along the coast blasting music with his head out the window, or running around on the golf course in La Quinta,” Wolf says.

After Wolf graduated from college, Gino saw him through major life transitions, like moving into an apartment, becoming a realtor, buying a house, and — just before the pandemic — meeting his girlfriend, Rebecca Grenell, who dotes on Gino.

“He makes us laugh every day,” Wolf says.

Alex Wolf recalls watching an 18-year-old win a gold medal in the last Olympics and being amused and amazed that Gino was several years older. Courtesy Alex Wolf

Gino’s self-confidence still shines through today as it did decades ago, according to Wolf.

“He always loved being in the big dog park instead of the small dog park. Big dogs would follow him around like he was their fearless leader, and that made Gino proud,” he said. “He always had ‘B.D.E.’ — big dog energy.”

These days, Gino prefers activities like naps by the fire, snacking on salmon treats, and rides around the neighborhood in a wagon, since his eyesight isn’t what it used to be. In fact, Wolf celebrated Gino’s Guinness World Record with an extra-long wagon ride.