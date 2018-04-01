George H.W. Bush's service dog shares his life with the world in Instagram posts

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Many of us get a day off on the Fourth of July, but the newest member of former President George H.W. Bush's family, Sully, is actually doing double duty.

In addition to his service dog duties for his 94-year-old boss, Sully was tapped to blog about his day on We the Dogs DC's Instagram page for the Fourth of July.

In his first post, he told us his age and showed off a little stuffed friend:

"We specifically wanted Sully to hold the handle for our account because we thought it would be a great way to highlight the important work that service dogs do, and our Instagram is a great platform for sharing those kinds of things with the community," Amber Duggan, We the Dogs DC executive director, told TODAY.

Sully also shared how he spends his early hours:

We the Dogs is a nonprofit that supports animal rescue organizations in the Capitol area that's been around since August 2017. The small group of five volunteer women who lead the organization have a genuine love of dogs, and hope to "bring the community together to benefit the local organizations that need it most," said Duggan.

In the future, they hope they might even get another former president's dogs to post for the account: Barack Obama's pups, Sunny and Bo!

For now, Sunny is the ideal (though temporary) spokesdog. He'll be posting a bunch of photos throughout the day, so be sure to check back here and see what's keeping him ruff and ready!