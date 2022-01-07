Fran Drescher shares why every human needs a pet

Fran Drescher is a proud member of camp “must love dogs.”

The "Nanny” star has owned dogs most of her life. One of her canines in particular has also spent some time on-screen... her first dog ever, Chester, a Pomeranian. Chester appeared in over a dozen episodes of “The Nanny.”

“Chester was an amazing dog because he was extremely consistent in his behavior. We knew what he would do under certain circumstances, so we wrote towards that. And that was why every time C.C. Babcock grabbed him away from me, we knew that he would growl so we always had her do that.”

Chester passed away 22 years ago, and since then Drescher has adopted a new furry friend.

“I have a dog now, Angel Grace, and I rescued her just days before lockdown. And then she rescued me.”

Drescher reflected on the special bond that she and Angel Grace share, and how the pup gives her a sense of security.

“Dogs are here to teach us unconditional love, to remind us in our hearts to love another even if you've loved and lost. And I think that every human should experience unconditional love."

Drescher is a uterine cancer survivor and she says she tells those going through cancer to keep their pets close for comfort.

“I always tell other people recently diagnosed… make sure your pet sleeps in the bed with you because at night is when your imagination and fear starts to run wild because you don't have the distractions of the day and you don't have a pet. Get one.”

After her diagnosis in 1999, Drescher started the Cancer Schmancer Movement and Cancer Schmancer Foundation, with the mission of improving women’s healthcare. The foundation hosts an annual Master Class Health Summit. This year's theme of “Pandemic ENDemic” focuses on keeping healthy during the pandemic.

“Pandemic ENDemic” takes place Saturday, January 8, in Los Angeles, and will be livestreamed. Tickets are available at www.cancerschmancer.org and donations can be made in lieu of a ticket purchase.