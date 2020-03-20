Why fostering a shelter animal during the coronavirus pandemic is a win-win

When Amber Batteiger found herself overwhelmed by the coronavirus news and suddenly working from home, she knew what to do: foster a homeless dog named Tux.

Tux, a 2-year-old American Bulldog, was a sad case of starvation and neglect when rescued by the Florida rescue organization Bullies-N-Beyond. But thanks to Batteiger’s loving care, Tux is now a “happy, active boy” who loves playing with her young Australian shepherd, Kai. (Her two older dogs, Reeba and Misty, patiently keep the younger pups in line.)

Florida resident Amber Batteiger cradles her foster dog, Tux. Courtesy of Amber Batteiger

“He’s really added a lot to my life,” Batteiger, 30, told TODAY. “It’s definitely been a nice, safe haven to have Tux here and to feel that I’m doing something bigger than myself to make a difference during this time.”

U.S. animal shelters and rescue organizations always rely on volunteers to care for dogs, cats and other pets in their homes temporarily while they wait for a forever home, but foster families will be particularly important during the coronavirus pandemic.

With so much uncertainty, fewer people are adopting, and adoption events have already been canceled due to social distancing efforts. There may be staffing shortages as shelter employees need to be at home in self-quarantine or caring for family members.

Chicago-area nonprofit Grassroots Animal Rescue found Teddy a foster family that decided to adopt him. Kristin Avery

“In times like these, shelters are going to be absolutely swamped with a tremendous number of pets,” Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of the nonprofit American Humane, told TODAY. “We have to be able to provide safety valves for those shelters to release some of their populations into fostering homes. … Truly, we are in a major crisis for animal shelters and for rescue groups.”

Ganzert said fostering not only helps save the lives of animals but can benefit the people who open their homes, particularly those struggling with stress or social isolation. Fostering a dog or cat can be a terrific option for elderly people missing visits from grandchildren and other loved ones during shelter-in-place precautions, for instance.

“We just don’t want people to feel alone, and when you have an animal in your life, you’re never feeling alone,” she said.