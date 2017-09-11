Florida police department shares touching photo of officer napping with dog

share tweet pin email

Florida’s first responders worked exhaustively to keep residents safe as Hurricane Irma hit the state over the weekend. A heartwarming photo shared by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department has helped capture the personal impact of their efforts.

The photo shows an officer taking a nap on a cot while one of his hands holds on to the paw of his resting K-9.

“#WeAreInThisTogether,” the police department wrote in its tweet of the photo, which it later posted onto its Facebook page.

The department identified the cop as Officer Kenneth Somma and his K-9 partner, Eddie.

Hurricane Irma hit southern Florida on Sunday, bringing along a wide path of storm surges and downpours as it worked its way north along the state’s Gulf Coast.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said people are working nonstop to get food and water to residents who rode out the storm in shelters, which are filled to capacity.

"Everybody's working their tail off," he told TODAY.