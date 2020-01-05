Florida police were called for a woman screaming 'let me out.' It was a parrot.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone screaming for help at a neighbor’s home on Dec. 29, 2019. After showing up to the Lake Worth Beach home, the deputies soon discovered that the supposed "victim" was actually a parrot named Rambo.

The homeowner was changing the brakes on his car, according to NBC News affiliate WPTV, when the deputies arrived and notified him that his neighbor had called to report that there was a woman screaming inside asking for help and to be let out.

The owner then introduced Rambo to the officers.

"I was changing the brakes on my wife's car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks,” the man explained to the deputies, according to a post on the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard a woman screaming for help. I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh.”

He added, “Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming.”

Luckily, his neighbor also “had a good laugh” about the entire situation.

“Sometimes Rambo yells 'help, help, let me out,'" explained the man. "[It's] something I taught him when I was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage."