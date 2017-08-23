share tweet pin email

Fiona the hippo was born to be a star — and now she's got her own show to prove it!

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Wednesday that the miracle hippo will star in "The Fiona Show," her very own Facebook Live series premiering Aug. 29. Best of all, the first episode will feature never-before-seen footage of Fiona's birth.

Be sure to like "The Fiona Show" Facebook page. 1st episode will air 8/29 with never before seen video of her birth! https://t.co/sp7fi88YEJ pic.twitter.com/jseh37uWTv — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 23, 2017

The zoo announced the happy news with a sneak peek and a link to the "The Fiona Show" Facebook page.

The lovable hippo's inspirational story began when she was born six weeks premature, weighing only 29 pounds, on Jan. 24.

Since then, Fiona has stolen all our hearts with her adorable antics — and plumped up nicely along the way.

Now a hearty 451 pounds, baby Fiona has had fans around the world cheering her on as she took her first steps at 2 weeks old ...

... learned to walk on her new ramp a month later ...

... and yes, we did all squee in July when she reunited with her proud parents, Bibi and Henry!

Now fans can relive the magic and celebrate as Fiona hits new milestones.

We officially can't wait for "The Fiona Show"!