Fiona the hippo was born to be a star — and now she's got her own show to prove it!
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Wednesday that the miracle hippo will star in "The Fiona Show," her very own Facebook Live series premiering Aug. 29. Best of all, the first episode will feature never-before-seen footage of Fiona's birth.
The zoo announced the happy news with a sneak peek and a link to the "The Fiona Show" Facebook page.
The lovable hippo's inspirational story began when she was born six weeks premature, weighing only 29 pounds, on Jan. 24.
Watch this 2-day-old hippo take a glorious bubble-filled bathPlay Video - 0:34
Since then, Fiona has stolen all our hearts with her adorable antics — and plumped up nicely along the way.
Now a hearty 451 pounds, baby Fiona has had fans around the world cheering her on as she took her first steps at 2 weeks old ...
Adorable 2-week-old hippo takes triumphant first stepsPlay Video - 0:37
... learned to walk on her new ramp a month later ...
Fiona the hippo takes a walk on her new ramp!Play Video - 0:35
... and yes, we did all squee in July when she reunited with her proud parents, Bibi and Henry!
Watch beloved Fiona the hippo reunite with parents for first timePlay Video - 0:37
Now fans can relive the magic and celebrate as Fiona hits new milestones.
We officially can't wait for "The Fiona Show"!