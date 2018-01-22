The latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

What do you get a hippo for her birthday?

Well, a head of lettuce is a good place to start.

A mom to snuggle (and to chew on, when the mood strikes) should definitely be in attendance.

Finish with a "hippo-friendly cake" made by a zoo nutritionist, and voila! You've got a hippopota-party to remember.

Fiona the hippo's first birthday, which was celebrated on Saturday in advance of her actual birthday on the 24th, is certainly a day to remember. Fiona, who resides at the Cincinnati Zoo, was born six weeks premature and 20 pounds underweight. She almost didn't make it.

One year later, she's defied the odds and dare we say ... she is thriving.