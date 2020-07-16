A fluffy little dog named Logan is proof that with love and care, traumatized dogs can learn to be happy again.

Last year, the 8-pound bichon frise mix barely escaped a Southern California shelter with his life. Surrendered with a handful of other pups by someone forced to do so by the county, Logan (then called Rusty) was so matted and filthy that the intake paperwork mistakenly listed him as female.

After displaying behavior issues like biting shelter employees, the 5-year-old dog was given just two hours to be pulled from the shelter before being euthanized.

That’s when the nonprofit Bichon Rescue Brigade stepped in.

“He was in just horrific condition,” Lisa Burgett, vice president of BRB, told TODAY. “He had chronic skin issues when we got him. His eyes were inflamed. He had a bunch of yeast in his ear. He had foxtails, tapeworms — his nails didn’t look like they’d ever been trimmed. He wouldn’t eat. He definitely needed to be socialized and seemed almost feral.”