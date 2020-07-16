Ellen pays tribute after her and Portia's dog Wolf dies: 'He brought us so much love'

Sign up for our newsletter

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are mourning the loss of a family member.

As DeGeneres revealed on Instagram Thursday, their poodle-Maltese dog Wolf has now crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

"Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf," she wrote in the caption, which featured DeGeneres and wife de Rossi on their wedding day in 2008 sharing a smooch with the pooch. "He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him."

Over the years, Wolf appeared on the couple's social media channels and even appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The couple have a number of other furry members of the family, including dogs Kid, Augie and Mrs. Wallis Browning. (They said goodbye to a cat, Charlie, in January.)

De Rossi posted this fun picture of DeGeneres and a selection of their furballs in March, noting, "(A)nimals...the best support system during this difficult time."

Celebrities weighed in with condolences in the comments. Musician Joshua Radin wrote, "Oh, no!! I'm so sorry."

Courteney Cox wrote, "So hard."

Wolf came into the DeGeneres/de Rossi home over a decade ago. DeGeneres told People in 2009 that she'd rescued him "off of the street." She'd seen a man who "was mistreating the dog," and brought him home.

"He's just the craziest, sweetest dog now," she added. "Just a love!"

Our condolences, Ellen and Portia.