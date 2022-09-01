Dolly Parton releases new pet apparel collection 'Doggy Parton'

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

More than 60 years after releasing her first single, “Puppy Love,” Dolly Parton is proving her love for puppies (and pets of all ages) is still going strong.

This week the singer, songwriter, film star, author and philanthropist got into the canine clothing and accessory business with the launch of her of her own line called Doggy Parton.

Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too! ✨ Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love. 💕 pic.twitter.com/MkzbCaDZgK — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 31, 2022

In a video the 76-year-old shared on social media Wednesday, she announced her latest endeavor: pet products with “a little Dolly flair.”

And staying true to her charitable ways, Parton revealed, “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”

The beloved entertainer partnered with SportPet Designs to create the line that features over 20 products, everything from collars to cowboy hats and from pink dresses to blond wigs.

For the more casual dog, there's even an assortment of t-shirts, including one that reads, “In a world of Jolenes, be a Dolly.”

While Parton herself isn't a pet owner, she is godmother to a French bulldog named Billy the Kid, owned by her longtime manager, Danny Nozell. Billy is the brand ambassador for Doggy Parton, and he serves as the model for several of the items available in the collection.

According to a press release, that's a big deal, because Billy is one busy dog.

"(He) accompanies Dolly to many media interviews, joins her in business meetings with Danny and gets very excited when he sees his ‘Dolly Mama’!" the release noted. "He loves to get dressed up for Dolly!"

Doggy Parton is currently available on Amazon and, according to the DoggyParton.com website, an online is coming soon.