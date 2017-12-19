Strong and happy dogs deliver Christmas trees by sled at this farm

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Have yourself a very furry Christmas. At this family-run Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, for one glorious day per year, you can have your tree delivered by dog-pulled sled.

Lindsay Eshelman, whose parents, Gregg and Brenda Eshelman, founded Plow Farms in the early 1980s, told TODAY that Newfoundlands weren't part of the original business plan.

But in 2001, the family got its first Newfoundland dog. Now they've got three of the "gentle giants," as Eshelman calls them — Lillie Bell, Stella and Matilda — who are regulars at the farm, and big hits with visitors.

Two of the dogs at this year's second annual Newfoundland meetup. Plow Farms

Last year, Plow Farms began hosting a now-annual gathering for dozens of Newfies (along, of course, with their people) in the weeks before Christmas. That's when the dogs get hooked up to sleds that are custom-built to carry the trees.

"If harnessed correctly, the dogs actually push the cart using the strap across their chest" rather than pulling the cart, Lindsay Eshelman explained. Plow Farms

Eshelman explains that only dogs who've been trained in "draft work" — meaning they aren't new to pulling carts and sleds — can participate.

"Dogs must have a draft certificate to pull, meaning they have been through multiple classes and training, so they know all of the commands and how to properly execute the exercise," she said. "Outside of being in the fields, our dogs live in luxury, and we can assure if they didn't want to work, we would gladly let them lay around the fire."

Lillie Bell is one of the Eshelmans' Newfoundland dogs, and she is also a trained therapy dog. Come visit her at Plow Farms and you're bound to have a great day. Plow Farms

​

We know you like stats, and we do, too: The carts are about 50-75 pounds. The trees are some 5-8 feet long. The dogs, who range from 120-160 pounds, pull the trees around 100-200 feet.

We also know you love dogs, and we really, really do, too, so we checked with the American Veterinary Medical Association to make sure this activity is kosher.