2 weeks after cat found in suitcase, dog sent through X-ray machine at airport

The Transportation Safety Administration issued a reminder about traveling with pets after a passenger redefined the term "doggy bag" when putting a backpack through the X-ray machine this week.

A small dog was found inside a carry-on backpack after it was accidentally sent through the X-ray machine at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, according to a tweet on Dec. 6 by TSA Great Lakes.

TSA Great Lakes shared a photo of a black backpack in a bin alongside a shot of the X-ray of the dog inside the bag.

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," TSA Great Lakes wrote. "At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine."

The agency also included a video of the proper way to travel with a pet by showing a passenger removing a cat from a bag and walking through the metal detector while holding it.

"If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal," TSA Great Lakes wrote. "Alternative screening options may be available."

This is the second time in two weeks that an animal has been found inside luggage by an X-ray machine at a U.S. airport.

A TSA agent at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport safely let a cat out of the bag on Nov. 22 after the feline was discovered trapped inside a checked suitcase. The flight was bound for Atlanta for a connecting flight to Orlando.

“The cat did not belong to the individual with the suitcase, it belonged (to) someone else in the household,” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told NBC News.

The cat was rescued before it would have been put inside the pressurized cargo hold of the plane.