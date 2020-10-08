Conservation Canines is a program of the Center for Conservation Biology that rescues dogs from shelters and trains them to detect wildlife scat, aka poop. The dogs typically have a strong toy drive and high energy levels that can land them in shelters — traits that also make them well-suited for detection work. Their reward for a successful find is playing with a toy.

Giles got an inkling that Eba could be more than a family pet after her dog kept shoving a ball into the hand of a colleague, trying to get him to play. Later, she asked Dr. Samuel Wasser, the program’s director, if she could try taking Eba out on a boat on the Salish Sea, where she studies Southern Resident killer whales off the Canadian Gulf Islands and Washington state’s San Juan Islands.

In 1997, Dr. Samuel Wasser launched Conservation Canines, a program of the University of Washington Center for Conservation Biology, to rescue and train dogs to detect wildlife scat on land and, later, on water. Provided by Dr. Deborah Giles / Courtesy of UW/Center for Conservation Biology

Sure enough, Eba was a natural. The stocky 30-pound dog has a lower center of gravity, so she doesn't have any issues staying upright and confident on the water. After a few weeks of learning to associate the scent of Southern Resident orca scat with a toy, she was ready to work.

“By Eba’s second day on the water — July 6, 2019 — she found her first wild whale scat by herself, which was amazing,” Giles said.

Conservation biologists like Giles can learn a lot about the health of a whale from their scat, such as measuring stress levels, identifying whether a whale is pregnant and how far along she is, distinguishing recent meals and detecting the presence of chemicals and other pollutants.