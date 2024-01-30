If you’re anything like us, you’re usually with your dog, talking about your dog, or looking at pictures of your dog (maybe even all at once). So, integrating some great dog puns into your day shouldn’t be much of a leap. And that’s a good thing, because puns make life more fun.

You can fully embrace your dog-lover persona with funny dog puns like, “What did the dog say to his shy friend? You never stand up for yourself! You just roll over.” Or maybe you want to go for a cute dog pun such as, “With all the pictures I take of my dog, I might as well be the pup-arazzi.”

If you’re especially keen on a specific breed, then you’re in luck. Some of the best dog puns are tailored to a particular type of dog, like, “The Dachshund had to sit in the shade because it was a hot dog.” Or, you can opt for a short pun when speaking directly to your dog, such as, “Bone appétit!”

Whatever dog puns you choose to use, they’re guaranteed to connect you with the right people (i.e. fellow dog lovers). Here are some of our favorite dog puns that you will have a ball reading.

Funny dog puns

Why did the dog go to the bank? To make a de-paws-it.

That dog was so cold, he was a pup-sicle.

The dog barked all night without any paws.

You’re barking up the wrong tree.

Come to the bark side.

What did the dog say to his shy friend? You never stand up for yourself! You just roll over.

He won’t bring the ball back. He says it’s too far-fetched.

The dog has been going through a rough pooch lately.

People who hate dogs are re-pug-nant.

Don’t bite the hound that feeds you.

What kind of construction are dogs best at? Roofing.

I like big mutts and I cannot lie.

Where do dogs go after their tails fall off? The re-tail store.

I love camping with my dog because she’s great at ruffing it.

What does a dog order for breakfast? Woofles.

Short dog puns

Quit hounding me.

Ruff day.

She’s having a ball.

Bone appétit!

Having a ball.

Oh, paw-lease.

Furry hair, don’t care.

Let’s throw a cocktail paw-ty.

These puns are paw-ful.

Su-paw-star.

Cute dog puns

My dog really digs you.

Anything is paw-sible.

Howl you doing?

With all the pictures I take of my dog, I might as well be the pup-arazzi.

We’re going to be best friends fur-ever.

I love you, fur real.

My dog always makes me happy after a ruff day.

Let’s raise the woof.

My dog is my fur-st mate.

You’re such a mal-tease.

I’m mutts about you.

You need a new leash on life.

You’re looking quite fetching today.

He’s a diamond in the ruff.

Dog breed puns

What dog does Dracula own? A bloodhound.

He’s not that big, just a little Husky.

Hello, corg-eous.

Mistakes happen. No need to terrier-self up about it.

I forgot to feed my dog on time and he hounded me about it all day.

My dog hates when it rains because he doesn’t want to step in a poodle.

The Dalmatian was hiding because he didn’t want to be spotted.

The Dachshund had to sit in the shade because it was a hot dog.