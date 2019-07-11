A corgi named Stewart that played Cheddar on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has died at 13 after enjoying his final day eating In & Out burgers at the beach.

The dog's owner announced that the "Nine-Nine" precinct had lost a beloved member after the pup "crossed the rainbow bridge" on Tuesday. Stewart is survived by his sister, Stella.

Stewart, a corgi that played Capt. Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) sidekick Cheddar on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," has died at 13. Brooklyn Nine-Nine/YouTube

"We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company," his owner wrote on Instagram.

"Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah."

The dog was one of several that played sidekick to Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) on the comedy series, but Stewart had been in the role the longest, according to Entertainment Weekly.

On the show, Holt called him his "cute little secret weapon," as Cheddar did everything from sneaking through ducts to steal plaques to serving as ring bearer at the wedding of Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero). (He later ate their wedding cake.)

Executive producer Dan Goor told Entertainment Weekly last year that Stewart was a regular crack-up on set while playing Cheddar.

“In the episode where Gina and Terry try to boost Captain Holt’s social media presence by making Instagram pictures of Cheddar, there is a scene where Holt gives a moving speech filled with gravitas about honor and duty,'' Goor said.

"Every time he began that monologue, Cheddar, who was just off screen, would let out a soft, unending howl, which cracked up everyone on set. Every time."