Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Most dog owners want their pups to be at their weddings — they are man's best friend, after all. It's important to have your four-legged sidekick there to mark the next chapter in your life.

And that's exactly what one Illinois couple arranged for, and boy, will they never forget it.

Boone stole the show at Angie Blumberg and Jayce Conway's July 28 wedding ceremony. Good Road Co.

Angie Blumberg and Jayce Conway married on July 28 in Big Sky, Montana, with their Labrador retriever, Boone, standing dutifully by their sides.

But when it came time to snap some photos for the wedding album, the 6-year-old dog decided to get in on the action by hilariously photobombing a picture-perfect shot.

According to the couple, that photo was taken during the opening prayer.

"He's a really well-trained dog," Conway told TODAY. "I planned for him to stand between me and my brother. Boone was technically the best man, but he couldn't really give a speech so I thought I should give my brother a shot," he joked.

Boone in a more natural setting Angie Blumberg

"While everyone in the procession walked down the aisle, he stayed in his spot, exactly where he was supposed to be," said Conway, "until he saw Angie, and then he just couldn't resist going over to say 'Hi!'"

"And then during the ceremony he decided to walk to the middle and roll happily in the grass a few times," added Blumberg.

Chris Davis, a friend who photographed the wedding, seized the opportunity to take the viral photo.

Boone clearly has no problem hamming it up for the camera! Angie Blumberg

Since it was posted, the photo's gone viral with more than 50,000 shares on social media.

Blumberg and Conway were on their honeymoon, camping in Zion National Park in Utah with no cellphone service, when the photo took off.

"We didn't really know it went viral until recently," said Conway. "Last thing we knew, our friend, the photographer, texted us the photo on the night of our wedding and we were just dying laughing."

Who's a good boy? Angie Blumberg

Blumberg and Conway grew up together in the small Illinois town of Freeburg, and were best friends for a long time until they both moved away for college. But the pair reconnected at a friend's wedding five years ago and have been dating ever since.

Blumberg recently got her doctorate's degree in British literature and will be moving the gang to Auburn, Alabama, to begin teaching at Auburn University in the fall.

So it's on to the next chapter for Boone and family. Here's to many more photobomb opportunities down the road!